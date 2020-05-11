CMU releases Fall 2020 plan, "Safe Together, Strong Together"

"Colorado Mesa University is planning to return to campus and will pursue in-person instruction and learning for the Fall 2020 semester," says Colorado Mesa University President Tim Foster.

President Foster announced the "Safe Together, Strong Together" initiative on Monday afternoon. To view the full initiative, click here.

“Safe Together, Strong Together is an integrated planning process that includes health authorities from Mesa County Public Health, Community Hospital, and St. Mary’s Hospital,” says Foster.

The first phase of the initiative is the pilot openings of the Hamilton Recreation Center, the Maverick Store, and several outdoor recreation facilities. All of these will see limited hours, however. The limited openings begin today.

On the reopening of the Hamilton Recreation Center, CMU Director of Campus Recreations Lynn Wilson says, "Our team worked through the previous week creating signage and procuring supplies needed to comply with state and local health protections including social distancing measures, equipment disinfecting procedures, virus screening, and facility management."

Wilson says that higher risk places, such as lockers rooms and the natatorium will remain closed for the time being.

Gym patrons are required to wear masks at all times, to keep a minimum of six feet between users, and must wipe down each piece of equipment between use.

Phase two of the initiative is to consolidate the work from each team from phase one and turn that into an operational plan to submit to health officials in June.

Phase three will be the actual return to campus, which is set for August.

Jeff Kuhr with Mesa County Public Health says CMU's initiative is a "thoughtful, deliberate, and collaborative approach" and should be a model for others.

If you have input or feedback for the initiative, you can fill out this form.

We are currently updating this article. Check back for updates.