May 10 through May 16 dedicated as Police Week

The Mesa County Board of Commissioners has declared May 10 through May 16 to law enforcement officers in Mesa County.

This week is not only for fallen officers, but "also those who put their lives on the line each and every day to protect the community in which they serve," says the Mesa County Sheriff's Office.

"We are citizens first. We are your neighbors, coaches, pastors, and volunteers who choose to serve our community by putting on a uniform," says MCSO Operations Captain Todd Sorenson. "I couldn't be more proud of the men and women of the Mesa County Sheriff's Office and our federal, state, and local law enforcement partnerships."

Three local Mesa County law enforcement officers have been killed since 1791 according to the MCSO: Deputy Edward Innes in 1906, Acting Chief Dan Dalley of the Fruita Police Department in 2001, and Deputy Derek Geer with the Mesa County Sheriff's Office in 2016.

A wreath will be placed on Deputy Geer's grave in a private ceremony this week tho honor and remember his sacrifice.

According to the Office Down Memorial Page, there were 146 line of duty deaths in 2019.

If you'd like to recognize law enforcement this week, as well as honor those who have given their lives in service, consider putting a blue light in your porch light, put a sign in your window, or "share a wave or a kind word when you see an officer out on patrol," says the Grand Junction Police Department.

Even in this weird COVID world, this is a solemn week to recognize and remember those who have given all. #PoliceWeek2020 https://t.co/98i1t2u3d4 — Chief Doug Shoemaker (@DShoemakerGJPD) May 11, 2020

Due to COVID-19, many of the usual events held to support law enforcement during this week have been canceled here in the valley.