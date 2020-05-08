Minivan strikes eastbound truck on 24th and Gunnison, driver flees scene

Police are searching for the driver of a minivan after it ran a stop sign on 24th Street and Gunnison, striking and flipping a Ford truck.

The minivan was northbound when it struck the truck, which was traveling eastbound.

The driver of the truck, a juvenile male, was evaluated at the scene of the crash by paramedics. The extent of the injuries is not known, but they are not believed to be serious according to the Grand Junction Police Department.

The driver of the minivan fled the scene on foot and has not been contacted at this time.