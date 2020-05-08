210,000 acres approved to go into Public Access Program, says CPW

In a press release, Colorado Parks and Wildlife says their Commission approved the enrollment of 210,000 acres into the Public Access Program for the fall 2020 hunting season.

This brings the programs total acreage to 777,000.

CPW says that the Public Access Program provides limited, seasonal hunting and fishing opportunities on Colorado trust land across the state.

The locations of the new lands enrolled in the program for the fall hunting season will be announced later this year.

CPW says their goal is to grow the Public Access Program to include up to one million acres.

Last year's newly enrolled land included land in the plains of Eastern Colorado, where bird hunting and small game hunting is popular, and before that, land in Northwestern Colorado where big game hunting thrives.

The CPW says that the funding of this program comes through hunting and fishing license fees.

"I'm thrilled that hunters and anglers will have more access to state trust lands in Colorado this season," says CPW Director Dan Prenzlow. Hunters and anglers are a critical foundation to wildlife conservation. They make significant contributions to our local economy, especially rural economies."

On the program's expansion, Governor Polis says, "Colorado is known for our incredible natural beauty, and I'm committed to expanding the public's access to and enjoyment of our treasured state and federal land. CPW's Public Access Program for sportsmen and women is growing just in time for the upcoming 2020 hunting season."