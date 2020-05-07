Canfield Bikes supports 'Goggles for Docs,' sets up donation site

We’re all about recreation here in Western Colorado and chances are, you have a pair of old goggles used for biking or skiing. Those goggles now could save a life.

Canfield Bikes is working with Goggles for Docs to collect these new or used goggles for the healthcare workers that need them most. This makeshift PPE is often the only thing separating doctors and nurses from the virus. The first official drop-off location on the Western Slope is at Colorado Backcountry Biker in Fruita.

“Mountain bike goggles actually work really well because they tend to have clear lenses a lot of times or lightly tinted. It’s just a piece of protection that that they didn’t really have. Nobody wants to get a COVID cough to the face,” explains Lance Canfield, owner and president of Canfield Bikes.

Anyone who wants to donate can drop off sanitized and sealed goggles can do so in the collection bin out front of CBB during normal business hours.

