Unattended campfire leads to wildfire, "No one should be having a campfire in the White River National Forest"

Fire restrictions have been put in place throughout many Colorado counties so emergency personnel can focus their efforts on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Campfires in much of the National Forest lands are prohibited right now, including in the White River National Forest, where crews are currently battling a wildfire that was ignited by an abandoned campfire.

The fire, dubbed the Parsnip Fire, was discovered Monday afternoon, and fifteen firefighters and a heavy helicopter are working to contain the fire. Containment is expected soon.

The fire is about 11 miles southwest of Carbondale.

"All lands in the White River National Forest are under fire restrictions, so the campers should not have even had a fire, let alone have left it unattended," says Aspen-Sopris District Ranger Kevin Warner. "The restrictions are in place to minimize the risk to firefighters and allow first responders to focus on the COVID-19 pandemic. No one should be having a campfire in the White River National Forest right now."