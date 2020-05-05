ARFF training at GJRA

If you drove along 1-70 by Horizon drive, you might've seen some commotion around the airport.

The Grand Junction Regional Airport is having three days of training for firefighters and Tuesday was the first day. Airports have their own fire departments, called ARFF: Aircraft, Rescue, and Firefighting. This is the first time GJRA has hosted their annual training and they say being on home turf definitely has its advantages.

"A lot of the training facilities that we go to are much bigger, much more metropolitan. For us, we handle not only the commercial side but the GA side of any aircraft of any size and as well as military. A lot of it is setting up scenarios how we would see it here versus other airports," explains Curtis Hainer ARFF Chief of GJRA.

During this time, smoke and flames may be visible from the interstate... the airport reminds folks that this is a controlled exercise and there's no need to report it.