Hilltop to Distribute FEMA Emergency Baby Supplies

The coronavirus pandemic wiped grocery store shelves across the nation and here in Mesa County, leaving many searching for necessities… like baby supplies.

Hilltop's Family Resource Center got a shipment of baby formula, diapers, and wipes from FEMA. These supplies will be given to families who can't afford to purchase them, or who can't find them in the community. They'll be giving them out from their warehouse off of North 15th street Wednesday through Saturday from 8 to 10am.

"When the coronavirus first appeared, there was a lot of panic buying which meant there were a number of items that disappeared including baby diapers and wipes. There was a need almost immediately for supplies like that," says Hilltop Home Care Director Sue Conry.

The warehouse will be set up like a drive-thru. That way people can maintain social distancing.