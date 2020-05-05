Canfield Bikes in Fruita sets up Goggles for Docs drop-off location

Canfield Bikes in Fruita has joined the grassroots organization "Goggles for Docs," which collects, organizes, and distributes used bike and ski goggles as protective eyewear for frontline health workers in need during the COVID-19 crisis.

Partnering with Colorado Backcountry Biker, a local Fruita shop, they have created what they call, "the first official drop-off location on the Western Slope.

If you want to bring down your goggles, Canfield Bikes says you can leave them in the collection bin out front during normal business hours. The address is 150 S Park Square in Fruita.

Canfield Bikes will then collect and ship the goggles where they are needed.

"We are urging our customers, other brands, bike shops, and friends throughout the industry to do what they can," says Michelle Good, COO. "Almost everyone who rides downhill or enduro has some used goggles collecting dust."

Goggle for Docs started in New Hampshire last month, mostly collecting ski goggles, but went on to add mountain bike goggles as they were also found to be excellent makeshift PPE.

To learn more about Goggle for Docs, click here.