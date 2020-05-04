Gyms reopen under new guidelines from Mesa County

After Governor Polis okayed Mesa County Commissioners' plan to reopen the county on Thursday, many gymgoers returned to their regular workout spot... and were met with some new guidelines.

Gyms have to adhere to a cap at 30% of their fire code capacity as well as social distancing. Mesa Fitness in Clifton has shut down every other cardio machine to enforce the 6 feet guidelines and they're cleaning equipment every hour as well as asking their members to wipe down machines.

"We need to be careful, we need to be vigilant, but we also need to get back to those things that bring us joy, that bring us health, that bring us wellness. I think those things can go hand and hand; you can be safe and you can be aware and careful, but you can also be doing some normal activities," says Michaela Sessum, group fitness manager at Mesa Fitness Clifton.

While you don't have to wear a mask while you work out, Mesa County does require a face covering when you enter and exit the facility... And if you're feeling sick, stay at home.

