Colorado community testing site map

The state of Colorado has approved dozens of COVID-19 testing sites across the state. These sites are fully operational and have received testing supplies from the state of Colorado.

Here locally, sites have been set up at the Mesa County Fairground and at the Delta County Health Department. Both of these sites are for symptomatic patients only.

The Mesa County Farigorund site will be open Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The Delta County site says it will be open three times a week from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. It is not yet known which days it will be open.

