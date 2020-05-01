Ale House "extra helpings" program

If you order any food for curbside pickup from The Ale House, you can help someone who may not have access to food.

Whenever a customer goes online to order a pickup up meal they can nominate someone they know who may be in need of a meal. The Ale House will then gather those names and orders and deliver the meal once a week. It's called "extra helpings" and it's meant for those who are homebound or just can't get out to get food.

"Really anyone in the community that is in need of a meal, whether they can't travel or just don't have the means to get the food, we want to make sure we are taking care of everyone," says Ale House's General Manager Robert Bradley.

To place an order for yourself and for someone who needs a meal, go to alehousegj.com