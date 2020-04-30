Sixth JBS beef plant worker dies

A sixth JBS USA employee has died from COVID-19, says Kim Cordova, the president of the United Food and Commerical Workers Union Local 7. The employee had been with the beef plant since 1989.

The plant has experienced an outbreak that has made national news, with Weld County releasing that more than 120 JBS employees have tested positive.

Just yesterday, President Donald Trump enacted an executive order to require that all meat processing plants stay open, and classified them under critical infrastructure.