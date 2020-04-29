Owner travels to Grand Junction in search of dog's stolen ashes

A man on a mission to find the remains of his best friend-- man's best friend-- and he needs your help.

A Park County man was going to spread his dog's ashes around Monarch Pass. Before he got the chance, his van was broken into and several items were stolen… including the urn holding his best friend Doobie. He was able to track a GPS watch also stolen from the van to Grand Junction. He's been canvasing neighborhoods around the ping but so far, no luck. Now, he's asking for your help in bringing Doobie home.

"He doesn't belong on the side of the road somewhere. He belongs, you know, with me and somewhere beautiful like all the places we've been together and all the times we spent together," says Doobie's owner, Mason Mitchell.

Inside the bin taken from his car was a silver tin containing his ashes, a tuft of his fur, his blanket… Anyone with any information can call local law enforcement or can reach out to Mitchell directly here: mlmitch13@gmail.com