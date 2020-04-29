Sen. Gardner seeks national suicide hotline in next coronavirus relief package

About every seven hours, a Coloradan dies by suicide… calls to crisis hotlines here in Colorado have been on the rise due to coronavirus concerns.

Senator Cory Gardner of Colorado began pushing for a national, 3 digit suicide hotline last fall but he says the need is greater now than ever. He’s leading the push in Congress to incorporate this into the next coronavirus relief package.

“One of the things that we also found out could help is to create a national hotline that is easy to remember, easy to access, no matter where you are. Because there could be different numbers for different places and many times those numbers are a ten digit hotline that somebody, in a moment of great need, would have to remember and be able to dial,” says Senator Gardner.

In August of last year, the FCC found that a national three-digit line would improve suicide prevention and recommended a simple number that Americans could dial in times of crisis. The number would be 9-8-8.

