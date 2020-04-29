"We are going to be a model for the state." State of Colorado approves Mesa County's reopening waiver

Mesa County Commissioner Rose Pugliese has announced that the state of Colorado has approved Mesa County's waiver for reopening.

"The reason it took so long is because we are going to be a model for the state on how to do safer-at-home, and balance re-opening in a phased-in process, again, with robust testing," says Rose Pugliese. "All businesses are essential, and we are not classifying some businesses as essential and nonessential."

Mesa County officially received its waiver! We appreciate the help of the Governor and Jill Ryan, Director of CDPHE. Details of the approved plan will be posted shortly. #mesacounty #politicomom — Rose Pugliese (@MesaCountyRose) April 29, 2020

NEW TODAY: Mesa County’s waiver cleared by Gov. Polis. The county will now start reopening in phases.

County officials say restaurants, gyms, and churches will reopen with capacity caps separate from the state, but no dates for those yet.@KKCO11News @KJCTNews8 pic.twitter.com/KlPAkkGfNs — Jason Burger (@jburgernews) April 29, 2020

