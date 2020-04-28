Businesses prepare to reopen

Mesa County officials are still waiting on the official approval from Governor Polis after they asked to release the county from all state orders

.

Businesses here in Mesa County are gearing up to reopen... whether or not it will be before the rest of the state on Friday. Since being shut down in late March, retail shops have had to get creative, offering curbside pick up, online shopping, and delivery. They're working now to welcome customers back through their doors.

"We're nervous about that, but we're going to follow the CDC retailer guidelines and make sure the employees are wearing masks and require that the customers do as well and wipe down everything thoroughly and keep a safe distance from other people," says Marya Johnston, owner of Out West Books.

If the commissioners' letter is approved, Mesa County gyms would also be allowed to open, something not included in the new state measures, if those facilities follow physical distancing and cleaning practices and stick to 30% capacity limits. Churches would also be able to meet in groups of 50 people, or same 30% rule; whichever is smaller.

