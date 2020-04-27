Round two of the Paycheck Protection Program

Congress just passed an extension of the Paycheck Protection Program which includes over $310 billion in new funding to help struggling small businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

In response to the pandemic, many businesses around the country have laid off workers or drastically reduced their hours. The first round of PPP loans-- almost $350 billion -- was exhausted in just 13 days, leaving many still in need. Some fear that this new funding, more than $310 billion, will be gone even quicker.

"The way that they put this together, it basically allows the businesses that are already in the pipeline to get first-come-first-serve, based on all of the projections we’ve seen. We think about two and a half days is all the money they’re going to have," says Jon Maraschin. the executive director of the Business Incubator Center.

Officials are encouraging folks to get your applications in now... PPP loans are available for companies with up to 500 employees.