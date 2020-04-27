Habitat for Humanity dedicates their 80th home to local family

After more than 1600 volunteer hours logged, a local family has been able to move into their new home.

Habitat for Humanity completed their 80th Habitat Home on Friday, April 24, and was able to hand the keys over to the Coleman family.

Normally a public celebration, this habitat Dedication was kept private and under 10 people to abide by the social distancing rules.

"Doesn't make it any less special," says Habitat for Humanity.

A single mom of two children and just finishing nursing school as a Licensed Practical Nurse, Ms. Coleman applied to Habitat's Homeownership Program so she could be in a better position financially, and to succeed in the program.

“It will be an absolute Dream to give my son and daughter their very own space by way of having their own rooms and a place they can always come home to!” says Coleman, “and, now I’ll get to make their dreams come true”.

Coleman expressed sincere gratitude to Habitat for Humanity saying, "You can’t put “thank you” into words when it comes to people helping you build something not only for yourself but for your children. Their actions exemplified selflessness.”

