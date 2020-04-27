Four local high school students receive Co-op

Four local high school students have been selected to each receive a Co-op Country scholarship worth $2,500.

These scholarships are presented to high school graduates entering college with intentions to major in agricultural-related degree programs.

The following are the four local seniors who were awarded the $2,500 scholarship:

Ms. Kali Jones, a senior at Fruita Monument High School, plans to attend Colorado Mesa University.

-Mr. Jacob Gordon, a senior at Norwood High School, plans to attend Western Colorado Community College.

- Ms. Hailey Hibbert, a senior at Nucla High School, plans to attend Northern Arizona University.

- Ms. Angela Haley, a senior at Fruita Monument High School, plans to attend Colorado Mesa University or Colorado State University.