Churches unsure about when normal services can resume

Closing up shop because of the coronavirus has been difficult for a lot of industries… a pastor out of Delta reached out to us about how the closure has affected the faith community.

Grace Community Church in Delta has seen their giving go down by 20-30%. While they continue to do online services and might transition to parking lot services in the future, churchgoers say they’re still missing connection with their church family. Grace Community Church says Colorado churches have not been given direction like other establishments on how to safely reopen.

“That traditionally is kind of the role of the church is to look after the poor and to look after the disenfranchised in the community and if we keep the churches isolated and out of this too much longer, we’re going to lose the ability to do that. Retail shops and all these places are getting instructions on what they have to do; I would like to be able to see the faith community have the same opportunity,” says Brian Workman, pastor of Grace Community Church Delta.

During Governor Polis's Safer-at-home phase, gatherings will still be limited to 10 people or less, but there seems to be no specific instruction for churches.