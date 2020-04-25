Largest food distribution to date in the Grand Valley

Whether you're struggling to put food on the table or just struggling to find food on the shelves, the coronavirus pandemic has affected many. There was an outreach an outreach for the record books in the Grand Valley this morning.

Fellowship Church hosted the largest food distribution to date, filling trunks and truck beds with 650 boxes of food. They bought the boxes from the Food Bank of the Rockies thanks to the generosity of the church attendees and distributed the food using a drive-through system powered by more than 50 volunteers.

For mother of two and St. Mary’s Hospital employee Sheila Martinez, feeding her kids has been difficult. “I’m having to be out there, every single day,” she explains, “You have the kids home every day and you’re used to making one meal but now it’s breakfast, lunch, and dinner.”

For Martinez, she appreciates not only being able to stock her pantry, but to also be around some positivity. “It’s a different feeling out in the world and this feeling here is just loving and caring and spiritual and freeing and I feel like God is right here with us,” she says.

The Food Bank of the Rockies says March was a record month for them; they’re seeing need increase even 8 to 10 fold in some places on the Western Slope.