Man who drowned in Colorado River identified

The Mesa County Coroner's Office confirmed that Mark Lancaster, a 62-year-old resident of Palisade, is the victim who drowned in the Colorado River after falling off his boat on Sunday, April 19.

The cause of death is drowning and the manner of death is an accident.

His body was pulled from the river around the Grand Avenue Bridge.

Our crew on scene says that deputies say that two men were out fishing on the river when one of them felt sick and fell into the water. Several other boaters nearby helped get the man to the bank, but the man did not survive.

It is unknown at this time if Lancaster was wearing a life jacket.

The Mesa County Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation for this incident.