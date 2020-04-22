What the safer at home plan means for Colorado

In his press conference on Wednesday afternoon, Governor Jared Polis highlighted what the safer at home plan means for the state, and how the state is preparing to move forward.

With the stay at home order ending on April 26 and the safer at home model taking its place, Coloradans might be wondering how much different May will look than April.

For senior citizens and those with compromised health conditions, Polis said May won't look any different than April. He insisted that the situation is still as dangerous as it has been for those populations.

However, many businesses will now be allowed to open up. Salons, dog groomers, and retailers will be allowed to open if they adhere to strict social distancing efforts. Retailers will have to opt for curbside pickup or delivery services for the time being.

While retailers can start opening on April 27, salons and barbers are to hold off until May 1.

Real estate showings can also resume on April 27.

Polis argued that with increases testing, mask-wearing, and social distancing, Colorado will overcome this crisis.

He compared the safer at home model to the trailhead to a 14ner. He said we are at 8,000 feet in elevation right now, and we are starting our ascent up. However, since the conditions at the summit are unknown at this time, we cannot yet make it to the top, because it would not be safe to do so.

In other words, Colorado will continually climb up the mountain so long as conditions allow us to do so.

Polis also urged Coloradans to avoid the temptation of gathering in groups of more than 10 and mentioned that there will be no packed stadiums to watch the Rockies for the foreseeable future.

Polis stated that Colorado is set to receive 150,000 tests by the end of the week, and 150,000 swabs by the middle of May. However, Polis argued that testing will not be our saving grace.

"While testing is an important tool, it is not a panacea, it doesn't solve this," says Polis.

To watch Polis' entire conference, click below.