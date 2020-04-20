D51 teacher makes parodies for students

D51 teachers are missing their students… one got creative in expressing it.

A music teacher at Pomona Elementary is making parody videos of popular songs for her students. She says it was really hard for her to be away from them. In her videos, she covers topics like hand washing, social distancing, and other parts of this new normal to hopefully give her kids a little comfort.

“One of my favorite responses was a parent who said her fifth grade boy was having an absolutely terrible day, he completely broke down in tears and then he watched one of my videos and realized he's not so alone, the teachers are going through this too, and that we're all in this together, " says Kalinda Theobold at Pomona Elementary.

If you want to see more of her videos, you can head over to her youtube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCocBNn1mfm-ZQ1AEbZecGSw

