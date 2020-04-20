Mesa County Commissioners approve letter to Governor Polis to release Mesa County from state orders

Jeff Kuhr with Mesa County Public Health announced that Mesa County Commissioners have approved a letter to send to Governor Jared Polis to ask for him to "release Mesa County from all state orders."

Kuhr says this is based on the low activity the county has seen with COVID-19 and the low hospitalizations caused by the virus.

"It would simply be a phasing out, similar to the order put in place that revolves around social distancing. We would monitor the progress as we go," explains Kuhr.

This would allow some businesses that were forcibly closed by the Governor's orders to open back up.

"Most all of our businesses, if proper social distancing is implemented, they can do business," explains Kuhr. "We would like to be able to control that by ourselves as a county."

Kuhr says it would be beneficial for Mesa County to do the phase-out plan on their own timeline.

He ensured that testing would not stop and that testing has only ramped up in valley hospitals.

"We would rely on our local healthcare providers to give us updates on COVID like illnesses," states Kuhr.

He explained that by doing so, the county could recognize if things were getting out of hand, and then roll back the phase-out plan if needed.

Officials from across the county weighed in on the decision according to Kuhr.

