32 Mesa County residents recovered, Montrose, Delta, Garfield County COVID-19 updates

On Sunday, Mesa County released another positive case, which is the first confirmed case released in more than a week. The county now sits at 35 total cases.

The case count has sat at 34 since April 9 in the county.

Of the 35 cases, 32 of those have recovered, and two are currently being hospitalized. At one point, six Mesa County residents were hospitalized, but four have since been discharged.

18 of the cases are males and 17 are females. 11 cases are between the ages of 60-69, which is the most of any age group.

The county says that 18 of the cases occurred from people being in contact with a COVID-19 patient, and nine COVID patients have an unknown source for contracting the virus.

On down Highway 50 to Delta County, they have confirmed 22 total cases, and have suffered 1 death from COVID-19.

The county says that Delta County Memorial Hospital has tested 193 residents, and through their testing three have been positive, and 183 have come back negative. Seven are pending as of April 17.

On down further is Montrose County, who has been hit hard by the virus. The county has lost seven residents from the virus, and 77 residents have tested positive. Six patients are currently being hospitalized at Montrose Memorial Hospital. The county has confirmed that 14 patients have self-reported to public health that they have recovered from the illness.

Many of the cases have come from outbreaks at two healthcare facilities: Colorow Care Center in Olathe, and the San Juan Living Facility in Montrose.

The latest numbers from the county reveal that 40 females have contracted the virus, compared to 34 males.

In total, 481 Montrose County residents have tested negative for the virus.

As for Garfield County, 70 cases have been confirmed, and two county residents have passed away due to the virus.

Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs says they have confirmed 29 positive tests and currently have 17 pending results.

15 residents have been admitted into their hospital since the beginning of the outbreak, and 12 have been discharged.