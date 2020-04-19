Some young adults not getting stimulus check

Millions of Americans got stimulus checks in the mail this last week from the federal government, but for some, help is not on the way.

Most college students won't be getting a stimulus check, even with their classes cancelled, their college dorms closed, and even their job offers postponed. That's because most are too old to be considered a dependent but their parents still financially support them. One Hotchkiss woman reached out to us when she didn't receive any money for her 17-year-old daughter.

"She's missing out on all the rites of passage that a senior in high school typically has. Prom, senior trips… we don't know if graduation is cancelled yet but it seems highly likely. It is what it is and we have to deal with it now, but we need to be as fair as possible to everyone including the 17-year-olds," says mother Greta Nonnemacher.

This 2 trillion dollar virus bill was passed in March; it's the largest stimulus package in history.