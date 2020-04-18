Rally to end stay-at-home order

The stay at home order is difficult for a lot of people... but some here in the Grand Valley are refusing it all together.

Protestors filled the Teller Arms shopping center parking lot beginning around noon today and drove up and down North Avenue, waving flags and honking their horns. Some attended because their place of business was closed due to the stay-at-home order and they want to work again. Others attended on political beliefs alone. There were varying degrees of concern for the virus, but protestors said that opening Colorado back up was the best option.

Rally participant David Rosencrans encourages others to do the same. “Stand up for yourselves. Stand up for our country, for the American flag and what this country was built on," he says.

GJPD was on scene just to supervise. They tell us that there were no citations issued and that folks were cooperative and respectful.

