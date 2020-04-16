Colorado governor: Without cure, social distancing to stay

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is urging residents to prepare for some form of social distancing as a fixture of life once restrictions on business activities are eased -at least until a vaccine or cure is found.

Polis said Wednesday any easing of stay-at-home orders, crowd gathering limits, business closures and other measures will be made gradually.

He says business owners should think about continued telecommuting where possible, staggering shifts, erecting barriers between work stations and other ways to contain the pandemic.

Colorado has seen at least 348 deaths from the virus.