Montrose County sees higher mortality rate compared to other Colorado counties

Montrose County has recorded five deaths due to the COVID-19 virus. Comparing these to the number of total cases, the virus in the county currently has a 7.6% mortality rate.

In an earlier press conference, Montrose County Public Health's Dr. Joe Adragna said that the county has more deaths than other counties because of an older population, and a population with a higher rate of diabetes and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

This figure was computed by using the total number of deaths (5) and dividing that by the number of confirmed cases (65). Due to limited testing capabilities, it is likely that more people have had the virus, which would lower the mortality rate of 7.6%.

Currently, the World Health Organization says that the virus's mortality rate worldwide is around 3.4%. Front Range counties, such as Denver, Arapahoe, Adams, Douglas, and Jefferson, all have rates from 3% to 3.9%.

Due to limited testing, and a number of pending tests, these figures are likely to change.

The latest numbers indicate that Montrose County has 392 negative tests and 41 pending. In total, the county has given 538 total tests.