Mesa County still awaiting over 200 tests results

Compared to many Front Range counties, Mesa County has not seen a formidable spike in COVID-19 cases yet.

Jeff Kuhr with Mesa County Public Health says that the county is not out of the clear yet and that our cases may rise throughout the week, as the county has over 200 test results pending.

175 of these pending tests were sent to Mesa County through federal funding, and are going to an outside lab that is different than the regular state labs. Kuhr says that the results should start coming in this week.

As of now, Mesa County has 35 confirmed cases, and no one from the county has passed away from COVID-19.

In regards to the number of tests that are still pending, Kuhr states, "With that, I do expect our case count to go up."