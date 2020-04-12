Local business signs licensing contract with the NFL

A local small business made their second appearance on Shark Tank Friday night.

Family owned Tailgate N Go makes portable, outdoor kitchens and dry boxes... they announced on last night's episode they signed a licensing contract with the NFL, allowing them to sell their boxes with the official logo and colors for any of the NFL's 32 teams. They're available for purchase on their website and soon on the NFL's website, too.

"One of our targets from day one-- the NFL-- and I always thought, 'oh dad, that's such a far out of reach goal,' but for our shark and Shark Tank and Matt Higgins, our shark, to make all of that happen and put that right in front of us... we couldn't be mroe grateful," says Tailgate N Go's Taylor Johnson.

They say that the the community support and sharing about their product has helped to make them so successful.