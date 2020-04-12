Cooking to boost the immune system

For many, Easter means going to church and gathering for a Sunday meal. Those traditions might look a little different this year due to coronavirus, but you can still enjoy a good meal... and one that might even strengthen your immune system.

Nutritional therapist Carley Smith, also known as the Fairy Gutmother, calls Grand Junction home but has made her rounds on the Denver news channels and even Dr. Oz to talk health. She says that healing the gut is essential to boosting the immune system… an important topic amid the coronavirus pandemic. While many of us are stuck at home and might be cooking more often, eating healthy doesn’t have to mean breaking the bank or spending hours at the super market.

"Anything that's like greens, fruits, vegetables and then resistant starches which are like grains, quinoa, oats, potatoes, wild rice,” Smith suggests. "A lot of those resistant starches are not only shelf stable, but are really inexpensive and you can buy them in bulk."

Smith does a lot of talks, cooking demos, recipes... most of which are available on her website, www.fairygutmother.com.

