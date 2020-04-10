Burn ban in Montrose County

Montrose County Public Health has released a public order that temporarily bans burning in the unincorporated areas of the county.

This order takes effect Sunday, April 12 at 12:01 a.m.

All outdoor burning is banned until April 30. The order does permit non-commercial cooking of food in enclosed devices such as metal fire pits and backyard barbecue grills.

“This is the smart thing to do, the safe thing to do, and the right thing to do,” said Montrose Memorial Hospital Emergency Department Medical Director Dr. David Dreitlein, M.D. “Respiratory symptoms can be caused and worsened by the presence of smoke in the atmosphere. These symptoms can include shortness of breath, nasal congestion, sneezing and cough, and sore throat—this can mimic symptoms of COVID-19. Also, the presence of added smoke can cause an asymptomatic carrier to start sneezing and coughing, which promotes viral spread.”