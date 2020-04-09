City Market extending hours to help promote social distancing

City Market will now be opening at 6 a.m. and will stay open until 10:00 p.m. The company says this change will help promote social distancing by helping to spread the flow of traffic throughout the day.

With this change, senior citizen shopping hours will now be from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

This change will be effective starting on Monday, April 13.

City Market also announced its store hours will be from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Easter Sunday to "provide its associated with more time to rest and be with their families."