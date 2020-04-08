Delta County announces first death associated with COVID-19

A Delta County resident who was in their 70's has died from COVID-19, says the Delta County Public Health Department. It is the county's first reported death related to the virus.

The deceased person had underlying health conditions and had been in an assisted living facility outside of Delta County.

The Health Department also confirmed another positive case in the county, bringing the total to 6. This individual is a male in his 60s who was a close contact with an individual who recently tested positive.

“We know that the recent extension of the Stay at Home order is difficult for our communities and that Social Distancing is becoming more and more difficult with the nicer weather moving in, and a holiday weekend upon us,” said Delta County Commissioner Chair Mark Roeber, “We all have a significant role to play in stopping the spread of COVID-19, we are asking that you do your part.”