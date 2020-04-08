CMU student passes away from COVID-19

In an email sent out Wednesday morning, Colorado Mesa President Tim Foster announced that 21-year-old Cody Lyster, a CMU student, has passed away from the COVID-19 virus.

He was at a hospital in Aurora at the time of his passing.

Cody played on the schools club baseball team and was working towards a degree in criminal justice. "This pursuit was a path following in his father's footsteps," says Foster.

"He was super outgoing and loved baseball for sure," says Ty Hanzlicek, a former teammate of Lyster's at CMU.

"He was always a positive guy on and off the field," says former CMU teammate Riley Diederich. "He definitely had a passion for baseball and with that, he was one of the leaders on the team."

This death is CMU's first loss to the virus. "It is a sober reminder that we must do all that is in our power to stop the virus from unnecessarily impacting more Mavericks," says Foster.

Foster stated that Cody did not get the virus on campus or in Grand Junction.

"The fact that Cody did not contract the virus on campus is a painful reminder that even as students remain at home, and engage remote learning, that certain risks remain for all people of all ages."

Foster says that counselors and support services are available to students by appointment at the Students Wellness Center.

