Glenwood Springs launches Reschedule Campaign

After Governor Polis extended the stay at home order last night through the end of April, many folks are likely saying goodbye to some of their vacations plans.

Tourist hot spot Glenwood Springs is launching a new campaign to welcome visitors back after the COVID-19 Pandemic. Glenwood springs sees over a million tourists every year and their economy is dependent on it. While many are likely cancelling travel plans to the Springs for the next couple months, GWS's Reschedule Campaign asks folks to share their favorite photos and upcoming travel plans for a chance to win some prizes.

"We don't know when everything is going to be open for business, if you would. But we know that people are dreaming and right now they have time to dream. We thought, this is a fun, hopeful kind of message and a fun contest," says Director of Tourism Promotion for Visit Glenwood Lisa Langer.

To join in on the Reschedule Campaign, share your past Glenwood Springs vacation photos with the hashtag #VisitGlenwood and tag Visit Glenwood, too, on social media. That enters you in to win prizes like day passes to Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, Iron Mountain Hot Springs, and more.