Early morning burglary leads to rollover crash

A burglary at approximately 5:55 am. this morning led to a high-speed chase, ending with the male driver being transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A homeowner alerted deputies that their home had been burglarized, and the suspect took off with their keys and got away in their 2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

A short time later, Deputies spotted the same vehicle reported at an Alta gas station off of 30 Road and I-70B.

Deputies approached the vehicle, but the driver took off westbound on the Frontage Road at an alarming speed.

Before deputies could return to their patrol cars to pursue the suspect, the Jeep rolled and the driver was ejected at I-70B and North Ave.

The male driver was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries according to the Mesa County Sherriff's Office.

The case remains under investigation. The Grand Junction Police Department is assisting with the crash investigation.