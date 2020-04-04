GJFD Taking Extra Precautions

Daily operations at Grand Junction Fire Department are looking a little different these days because of COVID-19.

GJFD is taking extra measures to protect crews, patients, families, and local healthcare workers.

While they’ve seen total call volume go down, they’ve recently responded to more sickness-related calls. In order to minimize exposure, they’re reducing the number of responders for low-level calls. Crews are wearing surgical masks and extra protective gear when responding to medical calls, as well as wearing their cloth masks the rest of the time.

“Where the fire service has normally not brought their bunker gear from fires into the house, now we’re doing it with regular clothes. So they’re physically changing into long sleeves, long pants, to go on calls and then even the shoes they wear on calls are not going into the living quarters,” says Ellis Thompson-Ellis with the Grand Junction Fire Department.

Stopping the spread is a group effort—GJFD is asking for folks to wear their masks if they are essential personnel and stay at home, otherwise.

GJFD is looking for gloves, goggles, cleaning supplies, surgical and cloth masks as they work to manage critical supplies for their crews as well as city workers.

They’re accepting donations from 8am to 5pm Monday through Friday out in front of the Fire Administration building.