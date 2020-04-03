BREAKING: First COVID-19 death reported in Montrose County

In their daily release, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment shows that Montrose County sees its first death to the COVID-19 virus.

Dr. Thomas Canfield with Montrose County Public Health says it was a 61-year-old female who died on April 2, and tested positive for COVID-19.

She had been receiving medical care for underlying conditions for an extended period.

As of yesterday, the county had two COVID-19 patients hospitalized- an 84-year-old male and a 75-year-old male.

As of this afternoon, Montrose County has confirmed 27 positive cases.