Governor Polis to answer your questions in statewide televised town hall Tuesday night

Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) will join 9NEWS, KRDO and KKCO/KJCT for Connecting Colorado: COVID-19, a town hall where only questions from residents across Colorado will be asked. The town hall will be televised and live streamed from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

It was confirmed on March 5 that Colorado had its first official case of COVID-19. In the month since, that number has grown by thousands, and there are surely more cases going undetected. Hundreds of Coloradans have been hospitalized and the state’s death toll passed 100 on Friday. (assuming this is confirmed in the numbers update today.)

The state is now gearing up for a surge in cases in the next few months, ordering personal protective equipment from China and evaluating the need for an extended stay-home order, just as Denver plans to implement.

Polis also wrote a letter to Vice President Mike Pence asking for millions of more masks and 10,000 ventilators from the federal supply, expressing that Colorado is “facing a crisis-level shortage” as we continue into April.

The governor will join 9NEWS anchor Kyle Clark for a one-hour town hall on Tuesday, April 7, that will focus entirely on your questions about the state’s response to COVID-19. The interview begins at 7 p.m. and will also air on KRDO in Colorado Springs and KKCO/KJCT in Grand Junction.

The questions will come from you and residents around Colorado. We invite you to record a video of you or a family member asking a question for the governor to answer. After each question is reviewed we will select as many as we can to show during the town hall. To submit yours, please fill out the form below.

Video tips:

Start your video by introducing yourself, using at least your first name and where you are from. Example: Hello, this is Jamie from Pueblo and this is my question...

Keep your question to under 30 seconds.

If you can, record horizontal video.

Upload your video through the form below. If you have an issue with the form, contact webadmin@9news.com.

You can also watch the town hall on kjct8.com