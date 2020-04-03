Colorado receives 122,490 N95 masks, additional resources from National Stockpile

The Colorado State Emergency Operations Center (EOC) and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment are in the process of distributing thousands of critical resources across the state that it received from the Strategic National Stockpile.

This is the third allotment of resources from the stockpile thus far.

This allotment includes:

-122,490 N95 masks

-287,022 surgical masks

-56,160 face shields

-57,300 surgical gowns

-392,000 gloves

-3,636 coveralls

In total, Colorado has received the following from the Strategic National Stockpile

-220,010 N95 masks

-517,000 surgical masks

-100,232 face shields

-100,140 surgical gowns

-504,000 gloves

-3,816 coveralls

The state says that all counties and tribes in the state will receive supplies, and are working on coordinating deliveries currently.