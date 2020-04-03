COVID-19 testing, what local counties are saying

Lack of testing, that's been a talking point across the country, and Colorado and the Western Slope seem to be in the same boat.

with speaking to health agencies from across the Grand Valley, all say that they are having to prioritize who gets tested.

A common priority list has been

- People who are hospitalized

- Symptomatic healthcare workers

- Those at high risk

- First responders, essential workers, healthcare workers

Garfield, Mesa, and Montrose Counties are saying that they are receiving results in 24-48 hours. But, Amanda Mayle with Mesa County Public Health says that it "can, and has taken longer," in some cases.

Mesa County also received 2,500 additional self swabs in the past days, which will drastically increase the capacity of people who can get tested. The County started off by having roughly 20 appointments a day, now quadruple that number, to around 76 appointments a day.

Counties are using a combination of private and state labs to get their samples tested. Montrose has opted for a private lab, GenPath, which guarantees results in 48 hours or less. So far, they have held true to that, says Lisa Gallegos with Montrose County Public Health.

A popular question across the Western Slope has been why health agencies are not releasing the names of those who have been tested positive, and why they are not releasing the places these positive cases have vacated.

Local health agencies say it's due to patient confidentiality, however, if you were in contact with a positive case, you will be contacted by the county or your health provider.

When a county receives a positive test, they find out who the person has been in contact with in the past 14 days, where they have been, and trace the person's steps to be able to alert those who need to be alerted. It's a process that takes one day per positive case, as of now, explained Lisa Gallegos in a briefing to Montrose County officials.

Both Garfield and Mesa County have come out with interactive tests online for the public to take, which will give the county more data on which sickness is prevalent in the community.

To view the Mesa County Symptom Tracker, click here

To view the Garfield County Symptoms Forms, click here

Due to social distancing and Governor Polis' stay at home order, Garfield County also wants to know the mental health of their community. To take the survey, click here.