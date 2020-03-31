Nonprofit offers free RVs for healthcare workers

We’re all doing our part to stop the spread of COVID-19… a Florida nonprofit is putting RVs to work to help do just that.

The RV Advisor Consumer Association is renting free RVs to healthcare workers so they can keep doing their jobs without risking exposing their families… This way, they don’t have to worry about the cost of additional housing while continuing the fight on the frontlines. One recipient is right here in Grand Junction.

“These RVs are going in their front yard so they can be isolated. They’re fully self-contained with furniture, with a microwave, refrigerator, bathroom, shower… Fully self-contained so not too far from home and it’s perfect,” says Founder of RV Advisor Consumer Association Gigi Stetler.

In the past, this nonprofit donated RVs to those who were displaced by hurricanes. If you’d like to support this nonprofit, you can explore their website here: https://rvaca.org/

