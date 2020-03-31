Mesa County now has 14 confirmed cases of COVID-19

In a press conference this afternoon, Jeff Kuhr of Mesa County Public Health confirmed that Mesa County now has 14 cases, as two more were identified this morning.

In the conference, Kuhr stated that three of the 14 cases have unknown sources. Once that number hits five, Kuhr says that it will "change things slightly."

Once the number hits five, it indicates that "community transmission" is happening, meaning the virus is spreading from person to person in the community.

Also, Kuhr announced that Mesa County Public Health has come out with a symptom tracker on its website.

"The symptom tracker will help us have a greater understanding of the COVID-19 impact in our community since test kits are in short supply and there is a limited criteria for testing," according to Mesa County Public Health.

