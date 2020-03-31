Why we don't report on the number of recoveries in Colorado

One of the most asked questions we have received on social media is why we don't report on the number of recoveries throughout the state, but report on the number of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths COVID-19 has caused.

The answer is short-- available data. Every day, the state's health department releases cases, hospitalization, deaths, the number of cases per county, which counties deaths have occurred, and how many samples that have been tested.

What they don't release is how many people have recovered from the virus. We could, however, see a change to this in the near future.

"Right now, we don't have a way to measure recoveries, but we're working very closely with our hospital partners to create a system that allows us to better track this," says the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. "We're still very early in this process. As we see patients released, we will identify the best way to report who is still hospitalized, who is released."

Once the CDPHE makes recovery data available, we will be sure to report these figures.