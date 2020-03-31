Montrose County has three additional cases of COVID-19

As of Monday evening, March 30, there are three additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Montrose County bringing the total to 14. Two patients are hospitalized, and the rest are in self-quarantine at their residences.

The three additional cases include two males and one female, all over the age of 70.

Also 264 tests have been performed so far and 38 of those tests came back negative.

Health officials are reminding people about the governor's stay-at-home order. Keep social distancing at least six feet away from others.

For more information you can go to Fb.com/montrosecounty or you can call the Public Information Line 970-252-4545

