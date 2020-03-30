GJPD K9 gets donated body armor

A nonprofit is outfitting a local four-legged first responder in some new protective gear.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has donated a bullet and stab proof vest for GJPD’s canine officer, Merlin. His new body armor was made possible by Team Wendy’s sponsorship. Merlin is one of two canine officers at the police department; the dogs are trained in a lot of different areas and are sometimes placed in a lot of danger.

“We had a canine here at the police department a number of years ago who was lost in the line of duty and so we know intimately how imperative this protective equipment is to make sure that that invaluable partner and asset for our department is kept safe,” says Heidi Davidson with the Grand Junction Police Department.

The donation to provide one protective vest for a law enforcement K9 is over a thousand dollars. Merlin’s counterpart Nero got his vest in 2016 from the same charity.